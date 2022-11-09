Tense discussion over newly reinstated Lafayette police officer Wayne Griffin testing for a promotion turned into Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board members shouting over each other at a Wednesday meeting.
The issue on the agenda was retroactively approving Griffin’s admittance to test to become a lieutenant in the police department.
The application period closed before Griffin, who was fired in January, was reinstated to the police force. At his appeal hearing on Oct. 5, his termination was converted to a 90-day suspension. His reinstatement meant he was afforded back pay and was returned to his position within the department’s civil service advancement system.
After the hearing, Griffin requested to take the lieutenant’s exam, which was scheduled for Oct. 19. Board chairman Micky Broussard consulted the Office of State Examiner, who administers the civil service exams, about how to handle his request. OSE said Griffin could take the exam, but whether his score would count or not would hinge on the board retroactively approving his admittance at its next meeting.
If the board rejected his participation, Griffin’s score would be scrapped. If they approved it, his score would be released with the other candidates’.
Sgt. Paul Mouton, the police department’s representative on the board, and Broussard said Griffin qualified and should be allowed to count his score because part of reversing Griffin’s termination and handing down an amended punishment is making the employee whole, which in this case includes allowing him to test when eligible.
Board member Kenneth Boudreaux expressed doubts over interpretation of OSE’s instructions and thought Griffin should have to wait to test until the next testing cycle. He moved twice to defer the decision, but the motions died without seconds.
At one point, Boudreaux began talking over Mouton as they debated and the conversation turned into the men shouting over one another. Broussard forcefully struck the meeting gavel in an attempt to bring the members back to order.
“Gentlemen, please give each other the common courtesy of letting each other speak one at a time…Both of y’all’s conduct was very unprofessional and very unkind to each other,” Broussard told the board members.
The two men eventually settled down and each later offered an apology for the dust up.
The board voted 3-1 to allow Griffin’s retroactive admittance to take the test. Boudreaux voted against. Board member Christina Olivier was absent.
Griffin was terminated after an Internal Affairs investigator and Lafayette Consolidated Government Human Resources Director Rick Zeno determined Griffin lied repeatedly about sending sexual messages to a female subordinate officer.