No injuries were reported after a man suffered a medical emergency while driving and crashed through a fence at Lafayette Middle, striking the school building, Lafayette Police reported.
Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said a man suffered a medical episode and collapsed at the wheel Friday morning while driving near Lafayette Middle School. His vehicle ran through a fence and struck the building, but he did not drive through the building. Dugas said there was damage to the building but it was not severe.
No one was injured, but an ambulance was called to evaluate the man after his episode.
According to the Lafayette 911 call log, the crash happened around 11:39 a.m.