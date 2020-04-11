A woman was injured Saturday morning after an argument led to gunfire on Verdun Street in Lafayette.
The shooting happened about 11:55 a.m. in the 300 block of Verdun Street. The victim suffered an injury that was not life-threatening after being shot on her left side following an argument with another person, Lafayette police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin said in a statement.
The victim received medical care on scene before being transported to an area hospital. Griffin said an arrest warrant was issued for a suspect, who has not been named.
The suspect had not been taken into custody as of 5 p.m. Saturday.