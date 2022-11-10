A Pollock, Louisiana man was struck and killed while crossing Northwest Evangeline Thruway Wednesday night.
Lafayette police officers responded to the crash around 6:26 p.m. in the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway, on the frontage road. Investigators determined 34-year-old Brandon Dewayne Wilkinson of Pollock, Louisiana was crossing the road when he was struck by a vehicle, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Wilkinson was pronounced dead at the scene. Intoxication and impairment are not suspected, but the fatal crash remains under investigation, she said.