A 23-year-old Abbeville man was arrested in Texas and extradited back to Vermilion Parish on an attempted murder charge for his suspected role in a July drive-by shooting.
Kolby Mitchell was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center Friday on counts of attempted first-degree murder by drive-by shooting, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, principal to illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and obstruction of justice, Abbeville Police spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Touchet said in a statement.
Mitchell was wanted in a July 30 drive-by shooting. Abbeville officers picked up Mitchell from the Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office in Kingsville, Texas. He was held there after being arrested by the United States Border Patrol near Corpus Christi, Texas, Touchet said.
His combined bond is currently set at $360,000, according to online jail records.