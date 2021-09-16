A Houma police officer was killed Thursday in a crash in Terrebonne Parish, according to a statement from Louisiana State Police.
Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle crash on LA 648 (Percy Brown Road) just east of the intersection with Audubon Avenue just before 6 a.m. Thursday.
A preliminary investigation revealed 21-year-old Austin Bush of Houma was traveling west on LA Hwy 648 in a fully-marked Houma Police Department 2010 Ford Crown Victoria. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle struck a log near the westbound fog line of LA Hwy 648. The impact caused the Ford to travel across the eastbound lane, and into a drainage basin where it became fully submerged in water.
Bush, who was properly restrained at the time of the crash, was removed from the vehicle by responding officers. He was transported to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
A routine toxicology sample will be collected and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.