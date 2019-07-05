Two people were arrested in a fatal Opelousas Father’s Day shooting after police say the suspects ambushed the victim.
Kendall Singleton, 35, and Mary Savoie, 38, were each booked on a count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder after law enforcement executed a search warrant at their home at 274 Rue Joubert Road about 4 a.m. Friday.
They’re accused in the fatal shooting death of 49-year-old Stanley Boxie, who was shot multiple times while parked in the driveway of his home at 613 West Martin Luther King Drive. The shooting happened about 3 a.m. June 16.
At a news conference Friday, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said evidence pointed to Savoie having a relationship with both men. An altercation between Savoie, Boxie and Boxie’s girlfriend is believed to be the catalyst for the shooting, the chief said.
The couple confronted Boxie at his home, where he was shot multiple times by Singleton.
“We believe that they caught him by surprise and that’s how he was able to be murdered. I don’t think he was able to confront them at the time, but we’re still seeking all of those answers,” McLendon said.
McLendon said he does not anticipate future arrests in the case.
“At this time, we don’t see any other persons involved but the investigation is still ongoing,” the chief said.
Sgt. Brandon Harris, an investigator in the case, said the couple was cooperative when officers from the Opelousas Police Department and St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office ordered the couple from their home while executing the search warrant. The residence is located just off La. 178 near Sunset.
The investigator said the couple was in bed when officers arrived at the home. Children were also present at the time of the search, he said.
Harris, when questioned, said Singleton did not express remorse but that Savoie “sorta kinda did.” He declined to give specifics.
Both Harris and McLendon said the public supplied information and tips that led to the two arrests. They said evidence was also recovered from Singleton and Savoie’s home.
The chief said this is the fourth homicide in Opelousas in 2019. He did not elaborate if the numbers are average or above average for the city when asked, but said each killing is difficult for officers and the community.
“The more it happens the more difficult it becomes to continue facing people being gunned down in the city of Opelousas,” McLendon said. “This is a very small community and we’re supposed to know each other and it’s difficult to see the families go through these struggles, these hard times, to try to put together the why this had to happen.”
He said family and friends described Boxie as “easygoing, a fun guy and lovable person,” and the department is working to make sure the case is “sealed tight, that these people will never have a chance to be free again” to bring the family some closure.