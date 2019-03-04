Duson Police are searching for the driver of a truck stolen from Maurice Sunday as well as a van stolen from the same residence.
Police Chief Kip Judice said his department learned of a vehicle stolen from a Maurice residence. When an officer tried to pull the truck over, a chase ensued followed by a minor crash into a parked car in which no one was injured.
Six people ran from the stolen truck, Judice said. Officers searched more than an house and used canines, to no avail.
When the driver is located, he will be charged with unauthorized use of a movable, he said.
A van was stolen from the same Maurice residence around midnight Sunday. Police are on the lookout for the van.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
Man threatening people at Duson motel faces drug charges
Duson Police officers responding to a threat at the Super 8 Motel Sunday arrested a man on drug charges.
Officers were alerted to a domestic abuse complaint at the motel in which a man allegedly threatened to go to the motel with a gun, Duson Police Chief Kip Judice said. A Duson Police officer arrived at the motel at the same time as the man and determined he did not have a gun.
The man, Wayne Baer, 26, of San Antonio, Texas, was in possession of 16 grams of heroine with a value of $6,500, Judice said.
Baer allegedly ingested some of the heroin, overdosed and became violent, he said. He was taken to the hospital suffering with contusions from a battle with the officer.
He is being held in the Acadia Parish Jail on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia, Judice said.
Search under way for missing man, woman
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding two people who went missing from Lafayette.
Rebecca Conn, 34, was last seen at a local towing company with Terry Kimbrell, 49, according to a news release.
Both are known to use bicycles as their main form of transportation.
Conn has been missing since Jan. 9. Kimbrell has been missing since Feb. 21.
Anyone with information about Conn or Kimbrell is asked to contact Detective Richard Fleming at 236-5628 or call the sheriff's office at 232-9211.