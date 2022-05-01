Lafayette police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left several people injured.
Officers were called to a report of shots fired near the 500 block of Jefferson Street (map) around 1:45 a.m., LPD said in a press release.
At least one officer shot at the shooter.
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is now investigating the shooting.
Several people were taken to a hospital with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.