Lafayette police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left several people injured. 

Officers were called to a report of shots fired near the 500 block of Jefferson Street (map) around 1:45 a.m., LPD said in a press release. 

At least one officer shot at the shooter. 

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is now investigating the shooting. 

Several people were taken to a hospital with what police described as non-life threatening injuries. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.