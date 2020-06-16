A Breux Bridge teenager died Tuesday morning in an apparent drowning near Henderson, according the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office received a 911 call about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday about a drowning near the Bayou Amy boat landing in Henderson. Upon arrival, deputies learned a group of teens were swimming in the bayou when one of them showed signs of distress and then failed to resurface. Attempts were made by the group to rescue the victim, who was later identified as Devon Batiste, 17, of Breaux Bridge.
Batiste's body was recovered a short time later by deputies who were assisted by Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries and the Henderson Police Department.