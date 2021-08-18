A 29-year-old man who was shot by his sister during a fight on Aug. 11 has died, the Broussard Police Department said.
Jordan Porter was shot in the abdomen following an argument with his sister, 20-year-old Justise Harrison, at a residence in the 400 block of East Monroe Street in Broussard. The Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office notified the department Porter had died from his injuries on Wednesday, Captain Zac Gerard said in a statement.
Harrison’s charge was upgraded to second-degree murder and she remains in custody at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
Officers responded to the shooting at 1:12 a.m. on Aug. 11 and determined Harrison and Porter were arguing when the disagreement turned into a physical fight. Harrison’s girlfriend attempted to intervene in the fight. Harrison soon after retrieved a firearm and shot her brother in the abdomen, the statement said.
Harrison was arrested the morning of the shooting.