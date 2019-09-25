A Ville Platte woman is accused of setting her home on fire to commit insurance fraud.
Brittany Guillory, 23, was booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail on a count of arson with intent to defraud after a fire at her home in the 1100 block of Beaver Creek Road in Ville Platte.
On Sept. 16, the Evangeline Fire District elicited the assistance of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office and together they determined the fire was intentionally set, a fire marshal’s release said. Evidence and witness statements implicated Guillory in the fire.
Deputies say the accused admitted to purposefully setting the fire. Guillory said she put a filled pan on the stove and left the home. The contents of the pan were unspecified. The accused said her family was financially struggling and their home needed repairs they couldn’t afford, the release said.
Guillory admitted to telling co-workers of her plan to set the home on fire to collect insurance money, deputies said.