A 22-year-old man has been arrested on first-degree murder in the shooting death of a teenager in Lafayette.
Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Eraste Landry Road around 2 a.m. Wednesday. A 16-year-old boy, described only as a Hispanic male, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the yard of a residence. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said in a statement.
Igor Fernando Castellanos Tejada, 22, was identified as a suspect during a traffic stop shortly after the shooting and was taken into custody after questioning. Tejada was booked on counts of first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and domestic abuse aggravated assault, the release said.
The juvenile victim was not named by law enforcement.
The investigation into the teen’s death is ongoing, Dugas said.