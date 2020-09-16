A 43-year-old man was arrested after a vacant Olivier Street home was set on fire, firefighters said.
Bradley Thibodeaux was booked on a count of simple arson after Lafayette firefighters responded to 612 Olivier Street around 7:40 a.m. and found the home on fire. A fire had been intentionally set on the back porch and was spreading to the home’s interior, Lafayette Fire Department spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
Firefighters extinguished the flames within 10 minutes. The porch and interior sustained moderate fire damage. Fire investigators determined homeless individuals were sleeping on the home’s porch at night and congregating on the property, and were able to identify Thibodeaux as a suspect, Trahan said.