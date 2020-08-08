Two men were arrested in a Friday shooting on Garland Avenue in Opelousas, including one of the brothers injured in the incident.
Deion Declouette, 21, of Opelousas, was booked on attempted second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, simple escape and resisting an officer, while 18-year-old Jadakiss Thomas, of Opelousas, was booked on three counts of attempted second-degree murder, a statement from Opelousas Police spokesman Maj. Mark Guidry said.
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Garland Avenue. Declouette and Thomas allegedly exchanged gunfire, possibly as the result of an ongoing feud that was exacerbated by an assault committed earlier Friday, the statement said.
Declouette and his brother were shot. Declouette suffered a non-life-threatening injury, but his brother was seriously injured after being shot in the upper torso. He was taken to an Opelousas hospital before being helicoptered to a Lafayette hospital for treatment. He remained hospitalized in serious condition as of Saturday morning, Guidry said.
Declouette attempted to flee from officers after being interviewed Friday and was captured several blocks from the Opelousas Police Department’s investigative services building and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail, the statement said.