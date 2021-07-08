Two men are wanted on attempted second degree murder charges in connection with a May shooting, KATC-TV reported.
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's office said they are looking for Teaireius Brumfield, 24, and Darren J. Rideaux Jr., 21. Both are being sought on attempted second degree murder charges in connection with a May 10 shooting incident.
LPSO says the woman in the shooting stated that the two men got into an argument with her in the 500 block of Scottsdale Street. As the woman was walking away, the two men fired shots at her, deputies said.
The two men are relatives of Ja'vante Rideaux, 19, who died in a fire at the Scottsdale Street apartment complex on May 9, the day before the shooting incident.
The Lafayette Fire Department said they investigated for any possible connection to the fire, but no connections were found.
No other details were provided.
Deputies ask that if anyone knows Brumfield or Rideaux's whereabouts, or have any other information, to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.