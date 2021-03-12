Classes at Woodvale Elementary School were canceled Friday after a fire in the school cafeteria.
The Lafayette Fire Department responded to the fire around 6 a.m. Friday after a neighbor called 911. The fire started on the stage area of the cafeteria and the cause is still under investigation. The fire was extinguished by 6:40 a.m. though firefighters were still working to exhaust smoke from the building, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
The stage suffered heavy fire damage, the report said.
Lafayette Parish School System spokesperson Allison Dickerson said the school was closed “to ensure the safety of our students and staff.” Student bus riders already en route to campus were rerouted to L.J. Alleman Middle School for pickup.
Updates about returning to school will be released over the weekend, Dickerson said.