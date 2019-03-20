Two men were arrested Wednesday after leading law enforcement officers on a nearly hour-long high-speed chase from Lake Charles to Lafayette.
Keith Anderson Harris, 35, of Jeanerette and Qwayland Michael, 28, of New Iberia were pursued after a trooper attempted to pull them over for a traffic violation about six miles west of the town of Iowa around 8 a.m., Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Derek Senegal said in a release.
Harris, the driver, led troopers on a chase along Interstate 10 from Calcasieu to Lafayette Parish. Troopers deployed spike strips to stop the vehicle, but they were unsuccessful.
Harris struck two vehicles when he exited I-10 onto Ambassador Caffery Parkway, crippling the 2013 Chevrolet Sonic he was driving. Harris and Michael fled the moving vehicle and ran toward a nearby hotel, where Michael was apprehended in the parking lot and Harris was found hiding in a maintenance closet inside the hotel, Senegal said.
No injuries were reported in the hit and run incidents.
Harris was charged with aggravated flight, resisting by flight, two counts of reckless operation, two counts of hit and run, passing on the shoulder, improper lane use, no driver’s license and no seat belt, Senegal said. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
Michael was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for resisting by flight and an active warrant.
The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jennings Police Department, Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit, the release said.