Two men shot following a dispute in Breaux Bridge Tuesday are expected to recover, police say.
The shooting happened around the 800 to 900 block of Landry Street at approximately 4 p.m., Assistant Police Chief Terry Latiolais said. Police believe the two victims were having an argument with a suspect or suspects when a weapon was pulled, and the two men were shot.
One was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and the other was transported by ambulance. Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were in stable condition Tuesday evening, Latiolais said.
Police continued to canvas the neighborhood as they firmed up the details of the shooting.
There were no suspects in custody as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Latiolais said.