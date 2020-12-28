Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire at 112 Oak Crest Drive about 8 p.m. Sunday.
Neighbors noticed smoke coming from the dwelling and called 911. Firefighters arrived on scene within minutes to a single family dwelling fully involved. Smoke and flames were coming from the front door and windows. Emergency crews were able to contain the fire within ten minutes. The home sustained heavy fire damage. The occupants lost one cat in the fire.
The occupants left home about two hours prior to the fire being noticed. The neighbors saw the smoke coming from a window and went to house to assist; thinking the residents were inside. When they forced the door open, the occupant’s dog immediately exited the burning home. A cat was later found by firefighters. The dog and the cat are doing fine.
The young couple lost everything in the house fire.
Fire officials determined the fire originated in the kitchen. The cause of the fire is under investigation.