Tactical officers from across Louisiana and Texas are running, leaping and shooting their way through training exercises at the Louisiana Tactical Police Officers Association conference in Lafayette this week.
The non-profit organization is hosting its 21st annual conference Monday through Friday at the Lafayette Police and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office training facilities. Thirteen SWAT competition teams are competing in obstacle course and shooting challenges, and 120 officers are attending specialty classes in hostage rescue, dignitary protection and armored vehicle tactics, among others.
The goal is to promote continuing education and create an environment where agents can network and build relationships, association Secretary Tommy Carnline said. Carnline is a retired captain from the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and is running for Rapides Parish Sheriff.
“The more educated you are in any discipline the better. This one just may save your life or even a suspect’s life,” Carnline said.
Organization president Lt. John Miller, an officer with the Lafayette Police Department, said it’s easy for agencies to become isolated and rely solely on their training approaches or methods of problem solving. Training with other agencies allows SWAT teams to learn new ways to safely resolve missions, he said.
The benefits are obvious when agencies coordinate on big missions or when natural disasters occur, Carnline said. When Hurricane Katrina devastated Louisiana, SWAT teams from across the state deployed to assist in south Louisiana.
Many SWAT officers knew one another from the association’s conferences and quickly adapted to execute successful missions. The fruits of the association’s labor paid off, he said.
The weeklong conference features a trade show, where departments can test armor, helmets, tactical robots, night vision equipment and other provisions; six two-day training classes with specialist trainers; a two-day obstacle course and shooting competition; and a debriefing from an agency on a significant case, they said.
For this year’s debriefing, Austin Police officers were brought in to analyze the 2018 Austin serial bombings, Carnline said.
As part of the firearms training, officers will navigate and shoot from a flat-bottomed boat. In Louisiana especially, officers never know when they’ll have to engage a suspect on the water or utilize watercraft for surveillance, Miller said.
Everyone has something to look forward to each year, Lt. Cody Custer with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT team said. Custer is the sergeant-at-arms for the association’s board of directors.
Custer has competed in the SWAT team competition for at least eight years. He said the course is a great motivator for teams and allows officers to test their mental and physical fitness while improving their strength, speed and agility.
This year’s course featured balance beams, rope climbing, a simulated door breach, monkey bars and other elements.
The conference also pushes officers to diversify their skill set. Learning news skills is critical, especially if one team member goes down and another SWAT agent must step in to fulfill his duties in the field, Custer said.
“If you can learn it in this job, you need to be able to learn it. It doesn’t matter what your title is, you should know how to do every man’s job,” Custer said.
The competition also gives team leaders a chance to see how their men function together under pressure and how they might respond in the field. It allows teams to prepare as much as possible when the time to suit up comes, he said.
“Successful training hopefully leads to successful missions,” Carnline said.