Novel coronavirus cases are rising in the community and area jails are battling a similar trend as inmate and jail staff cases rise, with the St. Landry Parish Jail seeing 39 inmate cases and the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center fighting to tamp down 69 inmate cases and 16 employee cases in recent weeks.
St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard said Acadiana Practitioners and jail medical personnel expanded COVID-19 testing to the entire jail facility beginning Thursday after cases were confirmed in two separate blocks within the jail. Testing found 18 additional inmates were positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the infected total to 39 inmates in the past two weeks.
The jail population stood at 217 on Thursday, Bellard said, making the infected inmates roughly 18% of the facility’s total population. These are the first detected COVID-19 cases at the facility since the pandemic began, he said.
The parish president said knowing the status of the virus in the jail is an important first step to stamping it out, but it’ll be a difficult process because the virus is difficult to contain in close quarters even with precautions. That’s the “nature of the beast,” he said.
“I think we’re going to quiet it down because we’ve put some things in place that will definitely help, but the sheriff’s department and our staff have always put the masks on, put the gloves on, put on the proper PPE to prevent spread inside the jail and it went this far without getting into the jail. I think they were doing an excellent job, it’s just now all of a sudden we have it and with the close proximity it spreads fast,” Bellard said.
Bellard said the first round of COVID-19 testing was conducted Dec. 4 after an inmate alerted staff he had lost his sense of taste and smell, regarded as a hallmark symptom of the novel coronavirus. Eleven inmates tested positive in that first round of testing, then another 10 inmates tested positive Dec. 8 after an inmate in another block also exhibited symptoms.
Bellard said inmates who have tested positive and inmates exposed in their blocks have been put on antibiotics, a steroid regimen and multivitamins to combat the virus and help prevent infection.
One parish government employee working in the jail facility tested positive and is quarantining at home, Bellard said. The parish employs medical staff at the parish jail and is responsible for the health and welfare of the inmates.
Bellard said 28 male inmates were moved from the facility to create space for a quarantine block to house infected inmates, with 23 transferring to Lasalle Correctional Center in Olla and five to Riverbend Detention Center in Lake Providence. He said the inmates were not tested before the transfer but the other facilities have testing and quarantine protocols for new inmates.
Another 15 female inmates were moved from the facility Friday to a former Opelousas Police Department jail facility that was out of use. The parish is now staffing the facility while it houses the female inmates, he said.
That additional space is being used as a quarantine space for new entrants to the jail. Those inmates will be in single rooms, while inmates who test positive will be in a room with another positive-testing inmate in the other quarantine block, Bellard said.
The parish president said overcrowding at the jail was an existing issue exacerbated by COVID-19 and the need to have space between inmates, especially when combating an outbreak. He said the parish is spending roughly $60,000 a month to house inmates outside the parish.
“Everything we’re doing now is temporary and that’s a problem because I don’t think COVID is going away. We’re fighting a battle when we don’t know what the end result is going to be,” Bellard said.
The Lafayette Parish Correctional Center has seen a similar spike of COVID-19 cases among jail employees and inmates in the last two weeks, with 69 inmates and 16 staff members testing positive for the coronavirus. Another 130 inmates have been exposed to COVID-19 positive inmates. All are being housed in 12 quarantine blocks, a sheriff’s office statement said.
Those infected or exposed represent 40% of LPCC’s inmate population.
Of the infected inmates, 14 have mild symptoms while the remainder are asymptomatic, the sheriff’s department said in a statement. The inmates who have tested positive have been evaluated by medical personnel and are being monitored. No inmates have required emergency intervention or hospitalization, the statement said.
Agency spokesperson Captain John Mowell said each of the inmates in the quarantined housing units are residing in single rooms, so infected inmates are not sharing rooms with non-infected block mates.
Inmates in the quarantine pods include inmates newly introduced to the jail, who are required to quarantine after entry or can be cleared through a COVID-19 test, he said.