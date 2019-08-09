A Gueydan man is in custody after a woman was found stabbed to death in Acadia Parish.
Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said Aaron Saporito, 25, was booked into jail on a count of second-degree murder after deputies were called to a home in the 500 block of Oriole Road near Midland on Thursday evening.
Witnesses at the residence called the authorities after the female victim went into the woods with a man she knew, later confirmed as Saporito, and did not return. The individuals said they suspected foul play, Gibson said in a release.
Deputies canvassed the wooded area and found the victim, who died after suffering multiple stab wounds. Investigators found evidence identifying Saporito as the suspect and determined he was the man last seen with the victim, the release said.
Saporito’s motive is unknown and the investigation remains ongoing, Gibson said.
The victim's identity was not released.