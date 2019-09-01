A Port Allen man drowned in the Belle River Saturday afternoon while swimming with a group of friends near their party barge.
Donald T. Matherne, 58, was recovered from the river at about 8:30 p.m. by deputies with the St. Mary Parish Marine Patrol Division, according to a news release.
Matherne's friends called 911 at about 4 p.m. Saturday when they noticed the man had not resurfaced while swimming, authorities said. The group tried but failed to locate Matherne in the river, which is near Bayou Magazille in St. Martin Parish.
Deputies with the St. Martin, Assumption and St. Mary parish sheriff's offices assisted with recovery efforts.