The 22-year-old woman who escaped police custody while receiving care at Ochsner Lafayette General has again been arrested.
Dervanaisha Carter, 22, of Lafayette, was apprehended Wednesday after spending less than two days on the run from police after escaping from custody while receiving care at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center on Monday night, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Carter was originally arrested Sunday by the Lafayette Police Department on a range of charges, including hit-and-run, aggravated assault, aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree battery.