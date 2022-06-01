A man is in critical condition after being shot near the intersection of North Market and Eliza streets in Opelousas early Wednesday, police say.
An Opelousas Police Department officer on patrol just after 1 a.m. was alerted by people in the area of North Market and Eliza streets that a man had been shot. The officer found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a driveway near the intersection, Opelousas Police spokesperson Maj. Mark Guidry said in a statement.
The man was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition, he said.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.