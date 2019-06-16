A man is dead following a Sunday morning shooting in Opelousas, according to a report from KATC.
Stanley Boxie, 49, of Opelousas, died of multiple gunshot wounds suffered at about 3 a.m. Sunday, the TV station reported.
Boxie was inside a vehicle in the driveway of his home in the 600 block of West Martin Luther King Drive at the time of the shooting, police told KATC.
Investigators believe a semi-automatic assault rifle was used, although they don’t know which one as of now.
There are no suspects at this time. Investigators are attempting to verify the victim’s whereabouts prior to the shooting.
“The man was simply ambushed, in his car, arriving home and was gunned down,” Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon told KATC.
Investigators are looking into several leads at this time.
Anyone with any information regarding Mr. Boxie’s death is strongly urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500. All information will be treated as confidential.