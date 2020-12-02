Two juvenile suspects were arrested in a double homicide on Voorhies Street that killed two 18-year-olds.
The boys, who were not named, were taken into custody Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force each on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Curley Domingue and Diontrell Celestine. The juveniles were taken to the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.
The shooting happened in the 700 block of Voorhies Street around 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 12. Officers found Domingue and Celestine, both of Lafayette, suffering from gunshot wounds and they were transported to a local hospital, where they died later that day, the statement said.