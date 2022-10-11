Fourteen community members, some elected officials and law enforcement, have been selected to help Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration interview and evaluate the three candidates left in the running to be Lafayette’s next police chief.
The three candidates – former Louisiana State Police Trooper Brian Ardoin, Lafayette Police Sgt. Dorian Brabham and Lafayette Police Capt. Judith Estorge – will meet with the committees and an executive team from Lafayette Consolidated Government on Thursday for a marathon day of interviews.
Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer for Lafayette Consolidated Government, said there’s not a set timeline for the chief appointment but the administration’s aim is to have the next chief at the helm for the beginning of November.
Ardoin, Brabham and Estorge will interview with each of the four committees for 45 minutes.
The committee members won’t formally grade or rank the candidates, but each committee will have a scheduled sit down with Guillory throughout the day to provide feedback on the candidates and their interviews, Angelle said.
Those chosen to assist in the interviewing process include subject-matter experts, like law enforcement professionals for the tactics and operations committee, and stakeholders who represent broader community interests, like community development, the nonprofit sector and education, he said.
“We wanted to have a good, diverse group that’s in tune with what’s going on with our community and a group that we felt recognized what the needs were for the community when it comes to policing, leadership and those things. We tried to touch all the aspects of the city,” Angelle said.
The finance committee includes Lafayette Parish School Board member Justin Centanni, who works for First Horizon Bank; Lafayette Economic Development Authority CEO Mandi Mitchell; and city council members Liz Hebert and Pat Lewis.
The tactics and operations committee includes Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber; Beau Comeaux, the commander for Louisiana State Police Troop I, whose coverage area includes Lafayette; District Attorney Don Landry; UL Lafayette Police Chief Tim Hanks; and city council member Andy Naquin.
The community policing committee includes council members Nanette Cook and Glenn Lazard; Lafayette Parish School Board member Elroy Broussard; Pastor Sidney Morales; and Angela Morrison, chief impact officer with United Way of Acadiana.
Representing Lafayette Consolidated Government will be Guillory, Chief Administrative Officer Cydra Wingerter, Chief of Staff Robert Benoit and Angelle.
Wingerter provided the committee members with suggested questions to give some direction, but the committee members were directed to coordinate and decide as a group the topics they felt were most important to cover with the candidates, Angelle said.
“What we’re encouraging them to do is ask all three candidates the same questions so that they can have a similar experience and they have a good basis to compare and contrast,” he said.
Here is the interview schedule for each candidate:
Former Trooper Brian Ardoin
- 9 a.m. Mayor-President and Executive Team
- 10 a.m. Tactics and Operations
- 11 a.m. Community Policing
- 12 p.m. Finance and Administration
Sgt. Dorian Brabham
- 9 a.m. Community Policing
- 10 a.m. Mayor-President and Executive Team
- 11 a.m. Tactics and Operations
- 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Break
- 1 p.m. Finance and Administration
Capt. Judith Estorge
- 9 a.m. Tactics and Operations
- 10 a.m. Community Policing
- 11 a.m. Mayor-President and Executive Team
- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Break
- 2 p.m. Finance and Administration