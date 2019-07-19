The suspect accused in a March homicide on Louisiana Avenue was formally charged with second-degree murder Thursday.
Taveon Malik Leary, 20, was indicted on a count of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Kendrick Flugence.
Flugence, 22, was shot and killed March 24. Officers responded to a call around 8 p.m. in the 2800 block of Louisiana Avenue and found Flugence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot, police said.
First responders took Flugence to a hospital where he died.