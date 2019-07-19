Taveon Malik Leary

Taveon Malik Leary has been identified as a suspect in the March 24 shooting death of  Kenderick Flugence Jr.

The suspect accused in a March homicide on Louisiana Avenue was formally charged with second-degree murder Thursday.

Taveon Malik Leary, 20, was indicted on a count of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Kendrick Flugence.

Flugence, 22, was shot and killed March 24. Officers responded to a call around 8 p.m. in the 2800 block of Louisiana Avenue and found Flugence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot, police said.

First responders took Flugence to a hospital where he died.

