S.J. Montgomery Elementary and Lafayette High School are on lockdown after gunshots were reported on Foreman Drive Tuesday morning, the Lafayette Police Department said.
Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said gunshots were reported at 10 a.m. in the 700 block of Foreman Drive. No injuries have been reported and officers have set up a perimeter in the area to try to apprehend the shooter.
S.J. Montgomery Elementary and Lafayette High School have gone on lockdown as a safety precaution, Green said.