Two Texas men die after attempting to jump drawbridge in car
Two Texas men died Friday when their car sunk in the Intracoastal Waterway after they attempted to jump a raised drawbridge south of Lake Charles.
State Police identified the two men as 23-year-old Alejandro Cazares of McAllen, Texas, and 32-year-old Roberto Alejandro Moreno of Edinburg, Texas.
In a statement, Trooper Derek Senegal said the men were driving south on La. 384, known as Big Lake Road, when they came to the Black Bayou Bridge around 2 a.m. The pontoon bridge was raised to allow a boat to pass on the Intracoastal Waterway.
According to a witness, the passenger got out of the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze and lifted the drawbridge gate arm. The driver pulled through, picked up the passenger and backed up to gain a little distance before speeding forward to jump the bridge’s ramp, the release said.
The vehicle became airborne then crashed into the waterway, sinking to the bottom. The driver was unable to escape the vehicle and the passenger was located floating in the waterway, Senegal said.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division and the U.S. Coast Guard performed search and recovery.
Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation, the release said.
One injured in drive-by in Iberia Parish
One person was injured in what may have been a drive-by shooting in Iberia Parish, KATC reports.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday in the 6300 block of Old Jeanerette Road between New Iberia and Jeanerette. One person was shot in the ankle, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies have a vague description of a white truck that was in the area at the time of the shooting, they said.