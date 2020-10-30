A former Kaplan police officer has been arrested on multiple sex charges.
Casey Huffman, 28, of Kaplan was arrested on seven counts of possession pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, two counts of production of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, and three counts of first degree rape of a juvenile under the age of 13, according to a statement from the attorney general's office.
The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Kaplan Police Department.
Huffman was booked into the Vermillion Parish Jail.
Kaplan Police Chief josh Hardy has confirmed that Huffman was an officer with the his department. "He was arrested yesterday and he no longer works for my department," Hardy told KATC.