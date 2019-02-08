The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office if looking for a Lafayette man accused of breaking into a home on the south side of St. Martinville early in one morning last month, stealing a car and later setting it on fire.
Brayton J. Galentine, 21, is wanted in connection with the Jan. 9 burglary of the home on Main Highway, and the theft and simple arson of the homeowner's 2017 Ford Fusion. The car was found two days later, burned, 20 miles east in Lake Fausse Point State Park. All three charges are felonies.
Those with information on where to find Galentine are asked to call the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071 or sent message via the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.