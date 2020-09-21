Rayne Police are investigating a shooting that left one victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police Chief Carroll J. Stelly told KATC detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred just after midnight Monday on The Boulevard at its intersection of Arceneaux Drive.
Stelly said officers and medical personnel responded to the scene and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by ambulance to a Lafayette hospital, where the person later died.
An investigation is ongoing but Stelly said an arrest is expected.