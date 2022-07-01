The Lafayette Police Department welcomed downtown residents and business owners to its newest precinct at the Rosa Parks Transportation Center on Wednesday, officially launching the center that will bring added police presence to Lafayette’s downtown area.
The new precinct on the transportation center’s first floor includes space for regular patrol officers, offices dedicated to the department’s K-9 unit and a monitoring center for Lafayette Police’s new integrated Cloud-based surveillance system, which officers can tap into to help with managing large events downtown, officials said.
Capt. Chastity Arwood was named Precinct 5’s first leader.
Arwood has been with Lafayette Police for 27 years and previously worked as a watch commander, the internal affairs division head, a detective and in juvenile crimes, among other details. She said areas of focus for the new downtown precinct include stopping violent crime, removing illegal weapons and limiting dangers to public safety, from reckless driving to crimes against persons.
“Our goals are to work with the downtown residents and business owners to hopefully make things safer in the area, to bump up patrols and for the officers who are working in the area to have a better relationship with the residents and the business owners,” she said.
Arwood said the precinct will be staffed with a mix of new hires and officers transferred from other areas. She declined to share the exact number of officers working out of the precinct, citing officer security, but said there will be patrols 7 days a week and the precinct hopes to add more officers as staff becomes available.
The precinct’s patrol officers are separate from the dedicated downtown detail that monitors nightlife on Fridays and Saturdays.
“[People downtown] should feel more safe having the officers patrol the area. It’s easier access if they do have a problem,” Arwood said.
The precinct’s boundaries will primarily follow the lines of the Downtown Development Authority, whom the department plans to work closely with to manage downtown safety needs. Arwood said she or a representative will be giving updates on the precinct and officers’ work at each DDA meeting.
Anita Begnaud, Downtown Development Authority’s CEO, said she hopes a visible and consistent officer presence will help dispel poor perceptions of the downtown area’s safety, and will be a strong selling point for attracting new residents and businesses to the area.
Additional officers, when paired with improved lighting, added surveillance cameras and strong communication among downtown stakeholders, can improve the area’s overall safety picture, she said.
“I think as more and more businesses start to open downtown, especially retail and restaurants, and we get more well-rounded with residents with The Municipal opening, Vermilion Lofts and the other projects we have in the pipeline, it’s never been more important for people to feel safe downtown. Police presence is a key to that,” Begnaud said.
Begnaud said the Downtown Development Authority often receives tips and complaints from stakeholders about safety needs and criminal activity downtown, when the information is best shared with the police department as the enforcement agency.
The Downtown Development Authority leader said she’s hopeful having the same officers repeatedly patrolling the area will allow them to build relationships with business owners, residents and frequent visitors, become integrated into the downtown community and help people feel more comfortable going to law enforcement with problems.
“That matters — having police officers who understand the environment because it’s different than other places in town. The challenges are different. The opportunities are different. It’s more dense,” she said.
This isn’t the first time a downtown precinct has been pursued. The idea has been floated several times over the years, including in fall 2019 at a Downtown Development Authority safety summit by former Chief Toby Aguillard, but never got off the ground.
“This is something downtown has wanted for a really long time. Multiple administrations have talked about doing this, but this one has actually put it into place, made the investment and done it,” Begnaud said.