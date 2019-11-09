A Jeanerette man was arrested Friday night in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man during an argument.
Collin Coco, 29, was booked on a count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder in the fatal shooting on Wednesday of Noah Olivier.
Iberia Parish sheriff's deputies found Olivier around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3500 block of Olivier Road, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a news release about the shooting.
He died at the scene.
Detectives said Olivier was shot after he and two others went to Coco’s home and an argument broke out. Coco drew a weapon and shot at the men, striking Olivier in the chest and a second victim in the shoulder, according to the release from the Sheriff's Office.
The injured man fled the scene and the third man was unharmed, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Bond was not set for Coco as of Saturday afternoon, deputies said.