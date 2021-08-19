Prairie Elementary was placed on a soft lockdown this morning after police were pursuing a suspect on foot in the vicinity of the school, according to a report from KLFY.

Parents were sent notifications about the lockdown, accroding to social media posts. And several parents reported seeing a heavy police presence and a man in handcuffs.

Lafayette Police said the soft lockdown was a precautionary measure, and the school and its students were under no threat at any time.