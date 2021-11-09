The body of a 59-year-old woman was discovered in a field in western Acadia Parish after family members contacted police about her disappearance. Pamela Myers was last seen near the field Nov. 2 with her son.
Her son, 34-year-old Stephen Wayne Meyers, II, of Crowley, faces a second-degree murder charge in her death, according to the Acadia Parish and Austin County Sheriff’s Offices. He was booked into the Austin County Jail and will be extradited to Acadia Parish on these charges as well as outstanding warrants from Acadia Parish.
Acadia Parish deputies were notified Saturday of suspicious circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Pamela Meyers. Families members said she and her son were last seen near the field off Bamboo Road in Acadia Parish.
Stephen Myers left Louisiana Friday and traveled to Austin County, Texas, with a family member. A search was launched at Stephen Meyers was found hiding in some brush near and Austin property, according to police.