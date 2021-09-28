An Abbeville man, identified as Isaiah Wimbley, was arrested Sunday after several complaints of shots being fired over the weekend, the Abbeville Police Department said Tuesday.
During a patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on South St. Valerie Street near E. Lafayette Street at about 11:30 p.m. Officers could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A bag containing about 1 ounce of pot was found near the vehicle’s shifter, according to the police department. The driver, Isaiah Wimbley of Abbeville, was detained.
In the back seat of the vehicle, the officers also found a male juvenile. There was a full-size AR-15 style assault rifle near the passenger's feet and two black hooded sweatshirts on the back seat.
The rifle had been reported stolen to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 22. An inventory check of the vehicle turned up a second rifle.
Wimbley was charged with illegal possession of a controlled dangerous substance with a firearm present (two counts), possession of a controlled dangerous substance with a juvenile present, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and possession of marijuana.
The juvenile male was arrested for being out after curfew. He had also been reported as a runaway juvenile the previous night. After being booked, he was then released to his mother, police said.