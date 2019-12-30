A Kentucky woman has been arrested in Lafayette for possession with intent to distribute more than $2 million worth of methamphetamine, making it the largest amount seized in the city's history.
Vickie M. Watson was arrested Saturday afternoon following an on-going narcotics investigation.
An officer with Lafayette Police Tactical Narcotics Team conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at about 3:19 p.m. in the city limits of Lafayette and found 23 pounds of methamphetamine worth $2,083,000 along with 248 vials of THC oil worth $24,800 in the car.
The Kentucky woman was placed under arrest for possession with intent to distribute Schedule II and Schedule I controlled dangerous substances. She was also charged with a traffic violation.
