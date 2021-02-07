A 10-year-old girl from New Iberia has reportedly been abducted by a 33-year-old man, and Louisiana State Police have issued an Amber Alert in a plea for the public's help.
The alert was issued at 11:25 p.m. Sunday.
According to LSP, the suspected abductor is 33-year-old Michael R. Sereal of New Iberia. He's described as a black man, standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing 224 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2012 Nissan Altima with license plate N472845.
The 10-year-girl is identified as Jalisa Lassalle, who was last seen in the 1400 block of Fulton Street in New Iberia and getting into Sereal's vehicle, LSP said.
Lassalle is described as standing 4-1/2-feet tall and weighing 75 pounds. She was wearing a red hoodie and blue-jean shorts. She "is believed to be in imminent danger," officials said in the alert.
Anyone with information is asked to call the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or 911.