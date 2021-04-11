The Opelousas Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects of retail thefts in the city.
Police said two suspects entered the Racetrac store at 1018 E. Landry St. at about 10:10 a.m. Saturday and stole more than $8,000 in cigarettes and liquor. They left in a smoke-gray Dodge Challenger, police said.
Police said two suspects entered the Lowe's store at 1130 E. Landry St. at about 9 a.m. Friday and stole about $1,200 of garden power tools. They were last seen leaving the area in a black Toyota Tacoma without a license plate, police said.
Opelousas Police urge anyone with information related to these incidents or any other crime to contact the Police Department at 337-948-2500 or crimetips@opelousaspd.com or to contact Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, stlandrycrimestoppers.com or the P3 mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.