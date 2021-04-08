UPDATE: Lafayette Police have cleared the South Louisiana Community College campus after investigating a bomb threat Thursday morning.
The college’s main campus on Bertrand Drive was evacuated Thursday morning.
Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said the bomb threat was called into 911 at 9:30 a.m. The male caller threatened to “blow the school up.” The campus has been evacuated and law enforcement teams are performing a full sweep of the area, she said.
Surrounding businesses and other buildings were not being evacuated as of 11:26 a.m. Thursday, Dugas said.
SLCC spokesperson Christine Payton said classes would be held remotely for the remainder of the day Thursday, including lessons for the Lafayette Parish School System’s Early College Academy, which is located in the Devalcourt Building on SLCC’s main campus.
All Lafayette staff members will work from home for the remainder of Thursday. Staff members are currently working on a rotating schedule to allow social distancing in office spaces on campus, with staff members working two days on-campus and two days remotely with one rotating day, Payton said.
The number of students on campus has been significantly lowered because of COVID-19 protocols, with most students taking classes remotely or through a hybrid model, she said.
The spokesperson said SLCC doesn’t expect that Friday classes or work schedules will be affected by the bomb threat.