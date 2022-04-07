A home improvement contractor from Broussard who was arrested Monday in Lafayette on multiple felony charges, including theft and hit and run, had faced at least eight previous arrests for drunk driving since 2004, police records show.
Lafayette police encountered Jose Omar Hernandez-Cruz, 36, Monday as they searched for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash. The man, who the police said smelled of alcohol, struck two parked vehicles and a fire hydrant before leaving the scene in his car around 3 a.m. Monday on the 1800 block of West Pinhook Road.
He was asked to take a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer, and was arrested afterward.
During his arrest, police discovered Hernandez-Cruz had a long criminal history and multiple warrants. He was charged with home improvement fraud, theft, hit and run, resisting an officer, and OWI.
Police said Hernandez-Cruz allegedly cashed a $12,000 check from a Lafayette homeowner for a roofing job and never returned to do the work. According to police, Cruz is also accused of cashing another check for $2,000 for another home improvement job.
Both homeowners tried to reach out to Hernandez-Cruz multiple times, but he never returned their calls or returned their money, police said.
Hernandez also has at least nine OWI arrests since 2004, according to police records. Sgt. Robin Green, Lafayette Police spokesperson, said the arrest on Monday was only his fourth offense because older convictions older for some non-violent crimes didn't count as priors due to a “washout period” allowed by Louisiana law.
"We can't use any OWI offenses that occurred 10 years prior the last OWI arrest," she said.
It's not clear how many other states Hernandez-Cruz faced OWI arrests in the past. He is now booked in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center with a $133,000 bond, Sheriff's data showed.