A 14-year-old student of Opelousas Junior High has been charged after an incident involving a firearm on campus Monday, according to a statement from the Opelousas Police Department.
At about 10:15 a.m. Monday, officers were on campus following up on unrelated investigations, when a disturbance between several students occurred. After the disturbance was under control, some students reported to staff that one of the students may have been seen with a firearm. All involved were detained for questioning.
Officers and staff conducted a search of the campus, but no weapon was located. After an investigation, police determined the student in question had allegedly pointed a firearm at several students. The student was charged with the following: four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm by a student and illegal Possession of a handgun by a juvenile.
The student will have an expedited hearing in the juvenile court within the upcoming days, and has been removed from the school pending administrative actions by the St. Landry Parish School Board.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or email crimetips@opelousaspd.com.