Two men are wanted in a New Iberia drive-by shooting that injured five people, including a mother and her infant daughter, who still remains hospitalized in critical condition.
New Iberia Police Department officials identified Amiri Joseph Benoit and Mactori Doucet as the suspects wanted in the Friday night shooting at a press conference on Tuesday.
Both are facing seven counts of attempted first-degree murder as well as counts of illegal use of weapons, possession of firearms in a firearm free zone and illegal criminal damage to property, officials said.
The drive-by shooting happened in the 200 block of CV Jackson Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Five people were injured, with three suffering non-life-threatening injuries and two with critical injuries.
Both infant and mother were struck in the head; the mother has lost use of her left eye and the infant remains hospitalized in critical condition, department spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said Tuesday.
Chief Todd D’Albor asked residents to report any information about Benoit and Doucet’s whereabouts but to remain cautious and consider them armed and dangerous. The vehicle used in the drive-by has been identified as a gray 2020 Dodge Challenger with temporary Louisiana tags, though it’s also been known to have temporary Texas tags.
The chief said community tips were key to pointing investigators toward Benoit and Doucet as suspects in the shooting.
“Community policing does work. People do call, people do care. We have a great community, overall. This evil act was done by a couple individuals that don’t regard human life, but it’s not the totality of our community,” D’Albor said.
D’Albor expressed disappointment that Benoit was on the streets; the suspect was arrested in an Oct. 1, 2020 ambush-style shooting that killed one person and injured three others, the chief said. Benoit was arrested on first-degree murder and other charges but was out on bond pending trial in the case.
“He’s obviously shown a propensity that not only will he do it but he’ll do it again,” he said.
“It takes a special kind of bottom feeder to do something as horrendous as this. The only thing that I can say about the people that are involved in doing this is there is only one place that they need to be, and it’s not in society where they don’t regard human society the way we all do every day,” D’Albor said.