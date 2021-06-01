Authorities have pulled the body of a man from Bayou Teche near Arnaudville, KATC reports.
Police and St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were at the bayou Monday night working to find and recover remains that were reported.
Arnaudville Police Chief Eddy LeCompte said the body of a man was pulled from the water. He said an autopsy is being conducted to determine cause of death.
The man has been identified, but because he's from out of state his identity won't be released until authorities are sure his family has been notified, LeCompte said.