A federal judge in Lafayette blocked on Friday the Biden administration from ending a controversial Trump-era pandemic restriction, which allows for expedited expulsions of people at U.S. borders.
Judge Robert Summerhays of the U.S. Western District of Louisiana ruled in favor of more than 20 Republican-led states, including Louisiana, which sued the Centers for Disease Control in April after its decision to let the policy, called Title 42, expire on May 23.
Summerhays ruled in his memorandum that the "Court finds that the Plaintiff States have satisfied each of the requirements for a preliminary injunction under Rule 65 of Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. Accordingly the court grants the Plaintiff States' Motion for a Preliminary Injunction."
A public health emergency order included in the Public Health Service Act of 1944, Title 42 was enacted by the Trump administration in March 2020 to prevent COVID-19 from spreading in the United States.
The order continued under the Biden administration, with some exemptions, and it still allows border officials to quickly expel asylum seekers at the border using the justification that they pose a risk to public health.
In a hearing that last week made Lafayette the battleground of a nationwide debate over immigration, Deputy Solicitor General of Arizona Drew Ensign presented the arguments of the states, including Louisiana.
The Centers for Disease Control said its decision to end the policy was based on the wide availability of vaccines, a consistent decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases nationwide over the first three months of the year, and the availability of millions of COVID tests to prevent the spread of the virus.
But the states claimed the termination was not properly issued and say the CDC failed to consider the immigration consequences, including the burden on the states’ health care systems.
The judge found that to issue a termination order for Title 42, the CDC were required to go through the notice and comment process, which is a procedure that enables anyone to submit a comment on any part before issuing the final order.
The DOJ attorneys said the CDC based its decision to end the policy of expedited expulsions without the notice and comment process on the wide availability of vaccines, the consistent decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases nationwide over the first three months of the year, and the massive availability of millions of COVID tests to prevent the spread of the disease.
Summerhays, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, halted the CDC decision on April 27, and he extended his temporary restraining order Wednesday.
The ruling is expected to upset immigration experts and pro-migrant advocacy groups that said that the public health policy has been used over the past two years to deny immigrants the right to seek asylum, which is guaranteed by the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act.
The UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, voted by the United States in 1951, states that everyone has the right to seek and enjoy asylum from persecution in other countries.
“We can’t forget that Title 42 is not an immigration law. It’s a public health law, and it is narrowly used in specific, extraordinary circumstances,” said Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior policy counsel at the American Immigration Council, a nonpartisan organization that works to strengthen the U.S. immigration system.
“There is no debate that the Biden administration has the legal authority to end Title 42. The question, in this case, was whether or not they have gone through the right procedure to do so.”
Experts said that Title 42 could remain in place at least until next year, after Summerhays' ruling.
Immigration officials said they have used the health order nearly 1.8 million times to expel immigrants here illegally, over 400,000 of those during Fiscal Year 2022. That, however, does not mean that 1.8 million of immigrants crossed the border.
Under Title 42, the recidivism rate of people apprehended at the border has increased from 7% to 27%, data showed.
“People cross the border repeatedly, over and over and over again, without any real immigration consequences because Title 42 carries no immigration consequences when a person is expelled for that reason,” said Reichlin-Melnick to The Advocate. “They don’t get issued deportation orders, and they are not subject to prosecution for illegally entering the country.”