A Lafayette woman has died after a Wednesday night shooting on Essie Street.
Lafayette Police responded to the 100 block of Essie Street at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday, to a call about a medical emergency.
Upon arrival, a woman was found inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The identity of the female victim is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.
According to a witness, the victim responded to a knock at the door and was shot by an unknown suspect.
Lafayette Police urges anyone with information about this incident to contact police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.